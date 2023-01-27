Dubbing Artist Srinivasamurthy No More Suriya calls it 'personal loss'

In a shocking piece of news, popular Telugu dubbing artist A Srinivasamurthy passed away today, on January 27, due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, he was suffering from health issues when he breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. After knowing about Srinivasamurthy's sudden demise, actor Suriya took to Twitter and wrote, "This is a huge personal loss! Srinivasamurthy Garu’s voice & emotions gave life to my performances in Telugu. Will miss you Dear Sir! Gone too soon."

For the unversed, Srinivasamurthy has dubbed for Suriya in a lot of movies in Telugu. He actually claimed fame by dubbing Tamil actor Suriya's character in all his Telugu films. Srinivasamurthy was the permanent choice for all Suriya's films in Telugu. He is also known for giving his voice to Tamil stars such as Ajith and Chiyaan Vikram's characters.