Dubbing Artist Srinivasamurthy No More Suriya calls it 'personal loss'
After knowing about Srinivasamurthy's sudden demise, actor Suriya penned an emotional note on Twitter.
In a shocking piece of news, popular Telugu dubbing artist A Srinivasamurthy passed away today, on January 27, due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, he was suffering from health issues when he breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. After knowing about Srinivasamurthy's sudden demise, actor Suriya took to Twitter and wrote, "This is a huge personal loss! Srinivasamurthy Garu’s voice & emotions gave life to my performances in Telugu. Will miss you Dear Sir! Gone too soon."
For the unversed, Srinivasamurthy has dubbed for Suriya in a lot of movies in Telugu. He actually claimed fame by dubbing Tamil actor Suriya's character in all his Telugu films. Srinivasamurthy was the permanent choice for all Suriya's films in Telugu. He is also known for giving his voice to Tamil stars such as Ajith and Chiyaan Vikram's characters.
He dubbed for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in Telugu and Kannada actor Upendra in his Telugu versions. He dubbed for over 1000 films.
In other news, Veteran actor and former parliamentarian J Jamuna passed away on Friday morning. Jamuna, 86, was suffering from an old-age-related illness.
Many Tollywood celebs like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna among others took to social media to express their condolences on the death of the veteran actor.
