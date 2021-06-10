Dubbing artiste Ghantasala Ratnakumar passes away due to heart attack

Ghantasala Ratnakumar had been the voice of more than 10,000 episodes of serials in Telugu and Tamil and 50 documentaries.

The son of legendary singer Ghantasala and popular dubbing artiste Ghantasala Ratnakumar passed away due to heart attack. The singer and the dubbing artiste left for heavenly abode on Thursday, June 10 in Chennai. According to media reports, he has tested negative for COVID-19 a couple of days ago. A few media reports state he was suffering from kidney issues and was on dialysis for a long. Ratnakumar was the younger son of a legendary music director.

After Amazing World Records and Tamil Nadu Book for Records, Ratnakumar, in 2012 entered the India Book of Records for dubbing eight hours non-stop. He had been the voice of more than 10,000 episodes in Telugu and Tamil serials and 50 documentaries. Back then, in an interview, he had said, "I wanted to give something back to the industry that has supported me all along."

In an interview with The Hindi, Ratnakumar was asked why he didn't choose singing despite being the song of a legendary singer. To this, he had replied, "I tried, but I did not get a break. But, when I dubbed for the Telugu version of the Tamil film ‘Kanchi Kamakshi' and it ran for nearly 100 days, I got more offers. And, dubbing became my career."

The legend Ghantasala Venkateswararao was married to Savitri and (Late) Saraladevi. He has 8 kids: 4 Daughters (Shyamala, Suguna, Shanthi, Meera) and 4 Sons (Vijaya Kumar, RatnaKumar, Ravikumar, SankarKumar). Ghantasala has worked in popular movies like Dhanama Daivama, Bhaktha Tukaram.

Credits :Twitter

