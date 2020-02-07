Dubbing union election controversy: Chinmayi to file affidavit after the union rejected her nomination

After the dubbing union rejected Chinmayi's nomination for the presidential election, the singer has now mentioned that she will file her affidavit soon.

After Chinmayi announced that she would be appearing in the dubbing union elections for president, the news went viral. However, on Wednesday, it was learnt that Chinmayi’s application to contest the election for South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union was rejected. Chinmayi stated that the rejection was not fair as she has an interim order from the Court which states that she is a member of the union. Now, she took to Twitter and announced that she has written an affidavit and she will be filing it soon.

Talking about the issue, Chinmayi took to her social media page and stated that Radha Ravi will win the election unopposed as the union rejected her nomination. “I dont understand how the Honble Retired Justice Sri Ravi decided I am not a member when the Court says so. The point of having an election officer is to make sure that the elections wre conducted in a far manner. And then said election officers decide I am not a member of the Dubbing Union based on whose orders? Mr Radha Ravi’s orders? Anyway I’ll take this up legally. Mr Radha Ravi will have to stand opposed,” she had tweeted.

They’ve lost a lot more. Suffered a lot more. I hope the members of the Union will do the needful 10 days from now.

The elections are on the 15th Feb.

All this while they kept repeating I’m not a member. But glad the notice board carried my membership number in the rejection — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2020

For the unversed, after Chinmayi’s allegations during the #metoo movement, she was barred from the dubbing union in 2018. The union alleged that she had not paid the union fees. In 2019, she moved the court stating that she has acquired life membership and the court granted her an interim stay order. The election is slated to be held on February 15. With Chinmayi’s nomination being rejected, Radha Ravi will be elected unopposed. Though the elections will be held for other posts, Chinmanyi ran for the president of the union. On the work front, Chinmayi has sung all the songs in Tollywood movie Jaanu for Samantha, which is a remake of blockbuster Tamil film 96. She has also dubbed for Samantha in the movie. It is to be noted that she had dubbed for Trisha in 96 too.

