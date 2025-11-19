Dude Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s film turns a sensitive premise into a loud, clumsy ride

Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 17, 2025. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the movie features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and several others in key roles.

After its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. If you're planning to watch the movie this week, here's Pinkvilla's review.

The Plot

Dude narrates the story of Agan and Kural, cousins who share a close bond and run an event-planning collective called Surprise Dude. The organization arranges surprises for weddings, anniversaries, and various other occasions, establishing their deep friendship.

After coming out of a relationship, Agan is proposed to by Kural, but he rejects her, stating that he sees her only as a relative and friend. However, after spending time apart, Agan realizes that he too, has feelings for her. He then seeks approval from her father (his maternal uncle) and prepares to confess his feelings.

The story takes a twist when Kural reveals that she has moved on and is in love with Paari, who has also gotten her pregnant. Afraid that her father might harm her, her lover, or her unborn child, Agan steps up to marry her and ensures he will help the couple escape to a foreign country, keeping her safe from her father.

How he succeeds in this mission while still struggling with his emotions forms the central narrative of the film.

The Good

Dude, while struggling to establish solid narrative ground, clearly stems from good intentions. The emotional core of the movie, despite the strange relationship dynamics-offers an impressive and thought-provoking experience.

The attempt to present female characters beyond nuptial roles or stereotypical gender norms is laudable, although the execution falters.

In terms of technical aspects, Sai Abhyankkar, as a novice composer in Tamil cinema, does his best to deliver a fitting soundtrack. However, the music becomes repetitive after a point, regardless of the creative reasoning behind it.

Cinematography by Soorarai Pottru fame Niketh Bommi stands out as one of the movie's strongest aspects, adding freshness to the visuals despite the half-baked idea at the core.

The Bad

Dude and the word “subtlety” cannot exist in the same world, and the movie does not even attempt to bridge that gap. Every frame, especially those involving Pradeep Ranganathan, feels like an amateur attempt to elevate a rising star into a superstar. This is difficult to achieve when the source material itself is corny and dull.

Setting aside the strange relationship between the cousins, the characters are presented so weakly that the movie often feels like a two-hour compilation of Tamil soap operas.

The emotional connections between the characters are clumsily placed, failing to evoke any rapport, no matter how relatable the characters' personal losses might be.

Weak writing, coupled with subpar execution, leaves much to be desired as the movie progresses. Adding over-the-top humor, exaggerated expressions, and heavy plot armor tied to the “hero saves the damsel in distress” trope results in something far too outdated, especially considering the sensitive topics at its center.

From a technical standpoint, the editing could have trimmed down the amateur storytelling and eliminated several forced “heroic” moments that do nothing for the viewer.

The Performances

Although Dude is meant to be a story about two individuals caught in a love triangle involving an unexpected pregnancy, it often forgets this and instead becomes a film centered almost entirely on Agan, played by Ranganathan.

Pradeep has often been criticized for imitating Rajinikanth and Dhanush in his films. However, in Dude, he seems to imitate his own performances from earlier ventures like Love Today and Dragon.

There are moments when his performance is entertaining and sets the tone, but most of the time, it comes across as repetitive and dull.

While Mamitha Baiju does her best as Kural, R. Sarathkumar shines as the main antagonist, although surprises from their performance are minimal since their portrayal follows familiar patterns.

Watch the trailer of Dude:

The Verdict

Dude is a half-baked idea that suffers from poor narration and loud gimmicks. If you enjoy films with an interesting core concept despite flawed execution, give it a watch on OTT. Otherwise, it might be better to skip it.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: 8 New Kannada Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week: From Full Meals to Bank of Bhagyalakshmi