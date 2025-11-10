Dude OTT Release: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju’s romantic action comedy online

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's romantic action comedy Dude released in theatres on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film is now all set for its OTT premiere. Here are all the details.

When and where to watch Dude

Dude is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix from November 14, 2025. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Orey oru Dude, oraayiram problems, zero solutions (One Dude, One Thousand Problems). Watch Dude on Netflix, streaming from November 14 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Dude

Dude follows the story of Agan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan) and Kural, cousins who share a close bond and run an event-planning company called Surprise Dude. Their warm friendship takes an unexpected turn when Kural proposes to Agan. However, he rejects her, saying he sees her only as a friend and family member.

As they spend time apart, Agan realizes he, too, has feelings for Kural (Mamitha Baiju). He approaches her father to discuss marriage, who accepts their union and later confesses his love to her. But things take a dramatic twist when it's revealed that Kural has fallen in love with Paari, a man from a different caste, and is carrying his child.

Fearing that her father might harm her if he learns the truth, Agan steps in to help. He pretends to marry Kural and helps her elope with her lover to a foreign country. How they manage this and how it changes Agan's life form the emotional core of the flick.

Cast and crew of Dude

Dude stars Pradeep and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Dravid Selvam, Baby Anaisha Malik, and cameo appearances by Neha Shetty and Satya.

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran in his directorial debut, the romantic comedy is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film's music and background score are composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while Niketh Bommi handled the cinematography and Barath Vikraman served as editor.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan on OTT: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama online after theatrical run? REPORT