Dulquer Salmaan accused of body shaming by a Mumbai reporter; Actor issues an apology

A Mumbai-based reporter slammed Dulquer Salmaan and makers of the film Varane Avashyamund for body-shaming and also asked for a public apology while she is planning it to take it legally.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's first production venture, Varane Avashyamund has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Two months after its release, the film has landed into trouble for using a photo of a Mumbai-based reporter without her consent. The makers have used her picture without consent in the film for an ad. She slammed Dulquer and makers of the film for body-shaming and also asked for a public apology while she is planning it to take it legally.

She posted a screenshot from the movie and wrote, "Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. Varane Avashyamund. (sic)."

In her next tweeted, she wrote, "While the legal suites would follow, how about a public apology for now? (sic)."

Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm

Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. #VaraneAvashyamund pic.twitter.com/UnDYoDOc3B — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

Well, DQ quickly responded to her tweet and said, "We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional (sic)."

We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQsWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 20, 2020

The director of the film also responded to Mumbai reporter's tweet and apologised on behalf of the technical crew of this film.

First of all we are extremely sorry for the discomfort caused. There wasn’t any intention to disrespect or objectify women, as the content of this film is in itself against sexism. We do state our apology on behalf of the technical crew of this film. — Anoop Sathyan (@anoop_sathyan) April 20, 2020

Talking about the film, Varane Avashyamund released on February 7 and it features Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan in important roles.

​

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×