Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao & Kajal Aggarwal’s Hey Sinamika: Makers share working stills as they call it a wrap

In March this year, it came as a pleasant surprise when it was announced that choreographer Brinda Master is making her directorial debut with leading actors from the South entertainment industry. The film has Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead, while Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hyderi will feature as the leading ladies. Now, it has been announced by the makers of the film titled Hey Sinamika that they have wrapped up the shooting process.

Announcing the news, the makers also shared some working stills of Brinda Master with the lead actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. A photo of the whole crew members with the lead actors was also shared by the makers. Brinda had choreographed a handful of songs for Dulquer. Recently, the duo had teamed up for an advertisement as well. Following choreographers Prabhudheva, Raju Sundaram and Raghava Lawrence’s megahit directorial ventures, it came as an exciting news when Brinda Master donned the director’s hat.

See the Tweet here:

And it’s a wrap! Happy to announce the shoot completion of our first Tamil film #HeySinamaka starring @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal. Directed by ace choreographer-turned-director @brindagopal, the romcom completed shoot on Dec 26. @globalonestudio @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/vypn3JiNYa — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, other than Hey Sinamika, Kajal is currently busy with the shooting of Acharya with Chiranjeevi. She also has in her kitty, Indian 2, which is a sequel of megahit film Indian. The film has Kamal Haasan in the lead role and it is being directed by Shankar. Aditi has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and The Girl On The Train. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, has a lineup of movies including Praana, Vaan, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan among others.

