Dulquer Salmaan is all praises for Vaanam Kottattum's teaser; Read details

The Kurup star Dulquer Salmaan has heaped praises on the teaser of the south film, Vaanam Kottattum. The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan stated on his Twitter account that the film's teaser looks like a real classic hit. The OK Kanmani star also wished the director Dhana all the luck for the film. The south film Vaanam Kottattum will feature Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading pair. The makers of the film, Vaanam Kottattum released the film's teaser recently, and the fans are giving it a thundering response. The latest person who has appreciated the film on social media is south star Dulquer Salmaan.

The film helmed by Dhana is generating a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience. Vaanam Kottattum will also feature south actors like Madonna Sebastian, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Sarathkumar, Radikaa in crucial roles. The Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Vaanam Kottattum is backed by Mani Ratnam. The music direction for the south drama is composed by the very famous Sid Sriram. This is the first time when Sid Sriram is working on a Tamil album. This is one reason why the fans and music lovers are looking forward to some foot tapping and peppy songs from the film, Vaanam Kottattum.

Looking like an instant classic VikiamVikramPrabhu !! Let the title ring true and let there be a cloudburst of love appreciation and celebration for the film !! Much love to aishu_dil realsarathkumar realradikaa imKBRshanthnu Dhana236 MadrasTalkies_ https://t.co/lwNRBjlCt5 — dulquer salmaan (dulQuer) January 8, 2020

On the other side, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with his film, Kurup. The first look of the Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan from the upcoming south flick Kurup is winning the internet and the fans are giving it a thumbs up. The film will see the Mahanati actor in a retro look.

