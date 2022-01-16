Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya's video from Ranthambore trip will set major marriage goals to the millenials

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya are one of the most loved couples in the Mollywood industry. We all know, DQ has got a charming personality and can make any girl go weak in her knees. Clearly, his wife Amal is lucky enough to have him as a husband. Well, DQ has shared another oh-so-lovely video from his Ranthambore trip with Amal & its pure goals.

One can see in the video, from enjoying the sunset at Ranthambore fort to clicking photos on their romantic date, Dulquer and Amal are a perfect match made in heaven. Sharing this video from their 10th wedding anniversary celebration, DQ captioned, "The times we live in. Making states seem like countries. Friends seem like foes. Last month seem like last year. Er ... wait erase that last line."

Check out the video below:

We cannot get enough of this lovely couple!

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is looking forward to the grand release of Hey Sinamika. Co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, the romantic comedy film is written by Madhan Karky and directed by Brinda. The handsome hunk has a jam-packed schedule for 2022.

Besides, he also has Salute directed by Rosshan Andrrews, an untitled film with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapud, Othiram Kadakam and King of Kotha which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy’s son Abhilash.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan shares a golden throwback pic with 'brother' Vikram Prabhu & pens a lovely birthday note