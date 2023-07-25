Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal's Hindi music video Heeriye will tug your heartstrings

Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal's Hindi music video Heeriye has been released on YouTube. The soothing track showcases romantic moments of Dulquer and Jasleen and their chemistry looks fresh. The groovy song features the unique blend of Jasleen's soulful composition and vocals along with Arijit Singh's charismatic voice. It makes for slow and soothing track that wins everyone’s hearts.

Jasleen Royal's distinct style of storytelling through her music is complemented perfectly by Dulquer Salmaan's captivating aura, making the song an instant hit. Heeriye marks Dulquer’s first ever non-film project collaboration as the actor exclusively came on board for Jasleen Royal’s music video owing to the mutually admirable equation of the duo. Heeriye is produced by Jasleen Royal, Presented by Warner Music India.

About Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal is a singer, songwriter and composer in Punjabi and Hindi. She entered Bollywood in 2014 with the song titled Preet. Known for her songs like Din Shagna Da, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Dear Zindagi, Sang Rahiyo, and Ranjha amongst many others. Jasleen Royal has teamed with Arijit Singh for romantic classics like Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, Channa Mereya, in addition to an endless list of chartbusters for the interesting and heartwarming song.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming films

Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film, King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut, King of Kotha is scheduled to release worldwide in August 2023. The movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, and others. The highly anticipated project is co-produced by Zee Studios, thus marking the prestigious banner’s grand debut in Malayalam cinema. Jakes Bejoy is also scoring King of Kotha.





