Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan to be paired opposite each other?

There is some exciting news coming out pertaining to an upcoming project of Dulquer Salmaan. Apparently, the actor is set to star in a new movie titled Goli. The film is set to also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan. Dulquer and Kalyani had previously made a great on-screen pair in Varane Avashyamund.

Their pairing as well as the movie went on to receive great reviews from the audience. The duo will be looking forward to recreating that magic again, this time with Goli. There has been no official confirmation regarding the project yet. However, there is a strong buzz going around that the film is certainly happening with the said cast.

Atlee’s assistant Karthikeyan Velappan to direct Dulquer and Kalyani in Goli

If recent reports are to be believed, Goli will be helmed by Karthikeyan Velappan. He has worked as Atlee’s assistant previously. Also, as per the buzz, Kalyani will be one of the female protagonists. Therefore, there seems to be a possibility that the film will have more than one female lead.

It will certainly be interesting to find out who will get cast alongside Dulquer and Kalyani in Goli if the reports are indeed true. G V Prakash Kumar is reportedly going to compose the music for Goli. Also, the film is expected to be simultaneously made in both Tamil and Malayalam. The bilingual project will be produced jointly by Zee Studios and Dulquer's own production company, Wayfarer Films.

Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be paired opposite each other one more time after Varane Avashyamund

Dulquer and Kalyani’s previous project, Varane Avashyamund, was released in 2020. The film also starred Suresh Gopi and Shobana. The film, directed by Anoop Sathyan, went on to be immensely loved by the audience. Their fans will be excited to see this pairing again in a movie. The fact that Goli will be bilingual makes it even more interesting.

On the professional front, Dulquer is anticipating the release of the heavily hyped King of Kotha. Dulquer has shed his romantic hero image and will be seen in a mass avatar in the film.

