Dulquer Salmaan and Nani's DOSTI and off-screen camaraderie has got us rooting to watch them together onscreen

Dulquer Salmaan and Nani got clicked together at an event in Hyderabad. The duo attended the pre-release event of Swapna Cinema's production film Anni Manchi Sakunamule. Both are extremely close with the production house because of their blockbuster movies Yevade Subrahmanyam and Sita Ramam. They made their presence at the event to support their next film.

Nani and Dulquer Salmaan attend the pre-release event of Anni Manchi Sakunamule as chief guests. The duo caught major attention with their stylish appearance at the event. They made for a handsome boys duo with their formal attires. The Dasara actor and Sita Ramam actor made us scream with their stylish looks.

The Malayalam heartthrob made a statement in a classy formal look in a white shirt paired up with wide legs pants. He added oomph to the look with his ponytail hairstyle, which looks sleek and perfect. He also complemented the look with accessories like a luxe watch and glasses.

Nani, on the other hand, looked dashing as well, in a formal look with black trousers and a printed floral shirt at the event. The duo shook hands and hugged as they made a dashing entry on the stage. Their dosti and off-screen camaraderie are pure goals and make us root to watch them together on screen.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently busy shooting for his next with debutant director Shouryuv, which is tentatively titled Nani30. Mrinal Thakur is the female lead. Yesterday, the actor wrapped up a key schedule in Goa and returned to Hyderabad. Nani30 is expected to be based on the relationship between father and daughter.

Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of his biggest Malayalam film to date, King of Kotha. He will also be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, where he will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The actor also announced his next Telugu movie with director Venky Atluri of SIR fame. It has also been shared that the shoot will begin in October 2023. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Summer 2024.

