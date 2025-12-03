Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati react to Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand: ‘It's not like a factory where you finish shooting…’

Filmmakers Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Archana Kalpathi, and Vikramaditya Motwane were recently seen interacting during a roundtable conversation. During the chat, the team reacted to and spoke about Deepika Padukone's request for an 8-hour shooting shift in the film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati react to Deepika’s 8-hour shift demand

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Dulquer Salmaan said, “In Malayalam cinema, you just keep going. The cast and crew clap when they hear 'pack up' because nobody knows when it's going to end. Adding an extra shooting day is a massive burden on the producer. Instead, everyone should put in extra effort or even work extra hours to finish the work on the previous day itself.”

The Lokah producer revealed that even when he wants to give someone in the production team a day off, the cast and crew refuse to take it and instead try to finish the job and then go home.

Additionally, Rana Daggubati weighed in on the conversation and said, “Cinema is not a job, but a lifestyle. You either choose to be in it or not. It's not like a factory where you finish shooting in eight hours. We could sit for eight hours and get the best scene, or sit for fifty and get nothing.”

The GOAT producer Archana Kalpathi also joined the discussion and noted that strong pre-production always helps in such situations. She emphasized that no more than 10% of a production budget should go overboard while making a film, adding that she would never work with a director without having this clarity.

She concluded, “A 9-to-5 schedule is not possible in ma... We all signed up for this madness.”

Vikramaditya Motwane added that thorough planning can make long hours manageable. The filmmaker advocated for consent and transparency, commenting that if everyone is informed about long working hours in advance, it is acceptable.

Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift debate

For those unaware, the producers' comments came after a major debate over working hours in Indian cinema was sparked by Deepika Padukone's refusal to work more than eight hours a day while filming.

The actress had reportedly exited films such as Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD due to unsuccessful negotiations.

