Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati reveal how they remain productive during quarantine; Check it out

Taking to Instagram, Tollywood actors Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati have shared how they are spending their quarantine time.

Every day, social media feed is getting filled with stories of people who are in quarantine. To inspire others to stay at home and to encourage people to start new habits, celebrities are taking to social media and sharing their quarantine activities. In that list, Tollywood stars Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan have shared photos of their quarantine time on Instagram and they are truly inspirational.

In Dulquer Salmaan’s post, the star can be seen cooking meals. He posted two photos, and in both the photos, he was seen preparing ingredients to cook a meal. This post has inspired many to learn cooking as fans took to the comments section to tell him the same. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati shared a photo after his workout session. It should be noted that many celebrities have been sharing motivational posts to encourage their fans stay fit.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film Hiranyakasipa was supposed to go on floors this summer. However, it has been delayed due to the lockdown. Produced by Suresh Babu with a whopping Rs 150 crore budget, the film has several Hollywood technicians on board to achieve world-class output. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, was last seen in Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released to Tollywood audience as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante.

