Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir team up again for film Othiram Kadakam; Check out FIRST LOOK poster

Actor Soubin Sahir made his debut as a director with the film Parava, which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Shane Nigam in the lead. Soubin has collaborated yet again as a director with DQ and excitement is at its peak. On his 35th birthday today, Dulquer Salmaan has announced a new film and fans can't keep calm.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter and shared the character poster of his upcoming film Othiram Kadakam, to be helmed by Soubin Shahir. Sharing the news, DQ wrote, "Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it."

Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin have shared the screen space in a number of movies earlier. The 2015 movie titled Charlie is the most popular among those.

Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it.#soubinshahir #othiramkadakam @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/OhAyuIWvzt — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Salute. He is currently shooting for an untitled film being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. DQ will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant' RAM. The Malayalam actor shared the first look on Instagram today and wrote, "Thank you thank you thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes ! Here’s a little birthday gift from my producers."

