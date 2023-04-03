Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal are a sight to behold in this black outfit from NMACC gala night; See Pics

Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed actors in the South Film Industry. He often makes headlines for his stylish outfits. Also known as DQ, the actor has been seen in several Hindi as well as South Indian films. The super-talented personality recently turned heads at the NMACC gala night with wife Amal by his side. The photos of the couple got the netizens talking as the two look super stylish.

Dulquer Salmaan’s look from NMACC

In the photos, the actor shared, Dulquer looks dapper in a black and white suit that has tiny checks all over. With well-fitted black trousers and formal shoes, it’s hard to keep our eyes off the actor. His wife looks equally stunning in a black gown. The top has detailed lace work. She completed the look with neatly combed hair tied in a low bun. The overall look is very polished and sophisticated which is completed by the heavy neckpiece and small studs on the ears.

Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan’s picture here:

The actor has given the details of their outfit and the look in the social media post. Sharing the post, he wrote, “t was such a delight to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center @nmacc.india ! What a venue for the arts and from what I understand it will become the go to destination for shows both Indian and international. This was something that was needed and so much respect to Mrs Nita and Mr Mukesh Ambani to envision and execute a Center of this magnitude and attention to detail.”

Reacting to the photo, Vijay Yesudas, playback singer, commented, “Two most Beautiful People I know. Sooo Lovely you both look.” Other comments read, “Both of you Justtt stunning,” “So elegant!”

Work front

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut, King of Kotha is scheduled to release worldwide in August 2023. The gangster drama will co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi.

