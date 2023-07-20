Dulquer Salmaan announces first Hindi music video Heeriye with singer Jasleen Royal, shares romantic poster

Dulquer Salmaan is not just popular in the South but also in Bollywood. The Malayalam heartthrob who has already acted in a few Hindi movies, announced his first Hindi music video with talented singer Jasleen Royal. Titled Heeriye, the South actor shared the romantic poster of the music video.

Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and shared the poster of his upcoming Hindi music video Heeriye with Jasleen Royal. The song is sung by Jasleen and Arijit Singh. This marks Dulquer's first music project as an actor. He reportedly agreed to the music video because of the mutual admiration he has for the musical duo.

About Heeriye song

Heeriye is produced by Jasleen Royal, Presented by Warner Music India, in addition to composing and singing along with Arijit Singh. The love song of the season is set to release on July 25, 2023, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

Dulquer Salmaan shares, "'Heeriye' is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video, and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner Music India for this beautiful melody. I'm excited to see audiences' reaction to this beautiful love song."

Upcoming project

Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film, King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut, King of Kotha is scheduled to release worldwide in August 2023. The teaser, which was released a few days ago, is brutal and raw, with world-building that's surely enticing.

The movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, and others. The highly anticipated project is co-produced by Zee Studios, thus marking the prestigious banner’s grand debut in Malayalam cinema. Jakes Bejoy is also scoring King of Kotha.

