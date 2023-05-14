Dulquer Salmaan announces his next Telugu film, teams up with director Venky Atluri; Deets inside

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most popular actors in not just Malayalam but in Telugu as well. His movies are hugely loved by Tollywood audiences. After the blockbuster film Sita Ramam, he announced his next Telugu film, which is with director Venky Atluri. The director is known for his recent super hit bilingual film SIR with Dhanush.

Dulquer Salmaan has teamed up with Venky Atluri for his upcoming Telugu film, which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is yet to be titled and promises to be a content oriented entertainer. It has also been shared that the shoot will begin in October 2023. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Summer 2024.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a picture of Dulquer Salmaan with director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi to announce the exciting film. The makers wrote, "The uber-cool #DQ is BACK! Sithara Entertainments' in Association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by the our dearest #VenkyAtluri ft. @dulQuer." More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's next film announcement here:

About DQ's Telugu releases

Dulquer, son of Malayalam Megastar Mammootty, also works in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language films since his debut in 2012 with the film Second Show. He made his Telugu debut with Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani, released to the Telugu-speaking audience as O Bangaram. After this, he continued the streak with direct Telugu releases as Mahanati, followed by Sita Ramam, which was released last year and became massive. The film was known as the best romantic entertainer.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his biggest Malayalam film to date, King of Kotha. Directed by debutant Abhilash Joshy, it is touted to be a big-canvas gangster film with Dulquer playing a never-before-seen avatar. It has been in production for some time now and the long hair look was particularly calibrated for his appearance in that film. He will also be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix series “Guns and Gulaabs”, where he will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

