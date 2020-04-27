Dulquer Salmaan apologises for the Prabhakara scene in Varane Avashyamund; Says 'it was not intentional'

The Zoya Factor star goes on to add that the Prabhakara scene was actually a reference to a well-known dialogue from the 1988 film titled Pattanapravesham.

The Mahanati actor took to his Twitter account to clear the air about the Prabhakara scene in Varane Avashyamund. The actor has offered his apologies stating further that the scene was not intentional in any way. The Zoya Factor star goes on to add that the Prabhakara scene was actually a reference to a well-known dialogue from the 1988 film titled Pattanapravesham. The south actor also says that the team has no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments. The south film, Varane Avashyamund had received a lot of appreciation from the viewers for its storyline especially for the way the people of Chennai and the city were showcased in the film.

But, a certain section of Tamil viewers who found the Prabhakara joke inappropriate. The southern drama called Varane Avashyamund started streaming on an OTT platform and that's when the film was caught in the eye of the storm. The Ustad Hotel actor wrote in his tweet that the Prabhakara scene was hurtful to the Tamizh people. He further adds that the joke was just a reference to the older Malayalam film Pattanapravesham. Dulquer Salmaan makes it a point to highlight that the joke is also a popular meme in Kerala. The OK Kanmani star states further in his tweet that, people are making insulting remarks about him and the director of the film, even without watching the film.

Check out the tweet by Dulquer Salmaan

To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and DQsWayfarerFilm ! pic.twitter.com/erbjftlNbj — dulquer salmaan (dulQuer) April 26, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan says that he can accept the hatred thrown at him and the film's director Anoop for the scene, but nobody should write anything insulting about their fathers or any senior actors of the south film industry. Dulquer finally adds that he wished people who are criticizing him would not have used threatening and abusive language.

