Dulquer Salmaan bears uncanny resemblance to his father Mammootty in this PIC as he sports long hairdo & beard

We recently stumbled upon a photo collage of Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan, wherein they left everyone impressed with their similar dashing personality and features. Take a look.

Think of the most popular and talented father-son duos in the South Film Industry and the list will definitely be incomplete without naming Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty. They two never fail to shell out major father-son goals. Be it their photos of posing together surfacing on social media, or both the actors stepping out together, Dulquer and Mammootty share a great bond. To note, the Zoya Factor star has always stated that his father is his role model, in both personal and professional lives.

In fact, Dulquer is also known for having sharp features just like his father. His dashing personality reminds many of his father Mammootty on the silver screen. As we speak of this, we recently got our hands on a collage photo that proves like father, like son. In the collage photo, Dulquer bears an uncanny resemblance to his daddy Mammootty. The father-son duo can be seen sporting a long hair and beard look in the collage. One simply cannot fail to notice their sharp eyes and dapper looks. The photo has left netizens and fans gushing over both the actors’ similar looks.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, in an interview with the Asian Age, Dulquer talked about his constant comparison with his father in terms of work and asserted that he never wanted to imitate him. He added that he don’t want to do the kind of films Mammootty did because only he can do that. “I tried to do films that have my sensibilities. I think people see me as a separate identity, and I have worked very hard to get to that. Even my dad is super proud of me. I made my own mistakes,” he was quoted saying.

