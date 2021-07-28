Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Actor's charming look as 'Lieutenant' RAM is a perfect treat for the fans; WATCH

Dulquer Salmaan is the heartthrob of the South Indian film industry. The actor predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil cinema but is loved in all the South Indian states. He made his Telugu debut with Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati (2018) and left a lasting impression as Gemini Ganesan. Now, he is back again to entertain the Telugu audiences with a new yet to be titled film. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, a new poster of the actor has been released.

The makers of the film took to their social media handle and shared a brand new poster of Dulquer Salmaan. The actor is playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the film. However, in the new poster, he is seen in a happy mood posing in a bright smile sitting on a bicycle. Clad in a yellow sweater and trousers, he looks handsome amid the snow. Take a look at the poster here:

The makers also shared a glimpse video of his character Lieutenant Ram. In the video, one can see his aura and persona as an Army Officer. The actor called this film as a special one and best birthday gift.

The untitled film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for his melodrama movies like Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Vishal Chandrashekar is the music director. It is jointly produced by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies who also produced Mahanati and will be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

