Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Nazriya Nazim, Tovino and others shower him with wishes

The handsome hunk, Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his 35th birthday today, July 28 and fans are showering their favourite actor with heartfelt wishes and love. DQ's close friends and celebs from the film industry are also sending him best wishes and a great year ahead as he turns a year older. His best friend and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a cool throwback photo of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday brother man! You’ve become so much more than a friend to Supriya, me and Ally! The coolest dude and the nicest guy rolled into one..you deserve every bit of success you’ve earned! I now know in person how passionate you are about your craft and cinema..and how proudly you wear the Big M surname! To family, cinema, cars and seeing our little girls grow up together! Love you loads! (sic)."

Fahadh Faasil's wife and best friend Nazriya Nazim also penned a sweet birthday note for Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday. Sharing a collage photo, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday bum !!! It’s been a long journey as us .n we will always be “kunyi and bum” to each other no matter what. Thanx for being born n being there for kunyi always. We love u so much n hope this year is only filled with happiness. You,ama n mumu are my own. Yours truly, Kunyi! (sic)."

Many other celebs like superstar Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Tovino Thomas among others have penned birthday notes for one of the charming actors of the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal shared a dapper-looking photo of the Salute actor and captioned it, " Special Birthday wishes to a very special person @dqsalmaan.May God bless you with all the happiness in the world."

