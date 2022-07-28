Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Vicky Kaushal wishes him in Malayalam; Tovino Thomas and others send love
Celebrities like Tovino Thomas, Rakul Preet Singh, and others wished the Salute star Dulquer Salmaan on his 36th birthday.
Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 36th birthday today and several members of the film fraternity took to social media and penned wishes for the Hey Sinamika star. Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday brother!! Have a wonderful year ahead!! @dqsalmaan." Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Janmadinaashansakal Dulquer. Pardon me if my Malayalam was wrong but have the fondest attachment to the language and yor work. Sending you the best wishes."
Aditi Rao Hyderi penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday homie...to happiness always! Big love and luck to you Lt ram @dqsalmaan...PS-Also to goofball twinning alway!"