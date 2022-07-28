Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Vicky Kaushal wishes him in Malayalam; Tovino Thomas and others send love

Celebrities like Tovino Thomas, Rakul Preet Singh, and others wished the Salute star Dulquer Salmaan on his 36th birthday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 28, 2022 04:50 PM IST  |  3.9K
Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 36th birthday today and several members of the film fraternity took to social media and penned wishes for the Hey Sinamika star. Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday brother!! Have a wonderful year ahead!! @dqsalmaan." Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Janmadinaashansakal Dulquer. Pardon me if my Malayalam was wrong but have the fondest attachment to the language and yor work. Sending you the best wishes."

Aditi Rao Hyderi penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday homie...to happiness always! Big love and luck to you Lt ram @dqsalmaan...PS-Also to goofball twinning alway!"

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of the Salute actor and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday."
 
Also, the 18 pages actress Anupama Parameswaran penned on the internet, "My most favourite person @dqsalmaan"
Additionally, actress Manju warrior wished Dulquer Salmaan with the following words, "Wishing you a very happy birthday!!! @dqalsaam."
 
In addition to this, Prithviraj Sukumaran also penned a special birthday wish for his buddy. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! @dulQuer." 
 
Up next, Dulquer Salmaan will next grace the silver screen with the romantic entertainer, Sita Ramam. He will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in his next. These three are actively promoting their forthcoming drama on various platforms. 
 
Being made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, this love tale is scheduled to hit the big screens on the 5th of August this year. Sita Ramam will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. PS Vinod is the head of cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Vishal Chandrasekhar provided the music for the movie.
 
