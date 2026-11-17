Dulquer Salmaan is all set to return to the big screen with Aakasamlo Oka Tara, scheduled for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the comedy-drama is set to clash at the box office with Dhanush and Mammootty 's O.M: Chapter 1.

With his Telugu film and his father's Tamil project arriving in theatres on the same day, Dulquer has finally shared his thoughts on the box office clash.

Dulquer Salmaan opens up on AOT’s clash with Dhanush-Mammootty’s OM

Speaking at a pre-release event for Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Dulquer Salmaan said, “It’s a blessing to have two Malayalam actors in one house, with my straight Telugu film and my dad’s straight Tamil film releasing. Both of us are equally happy, and it’s a very special moment for our family.”

He added, “My mother will mostly take my side, while my father will say, ‘I have been acting for so many years, but she has never asked me about my films or watched my movies. But after you came, your movie is everything!’ I’m a big fan of the ‘Siyaaa’ entry song. I’m a fanboy of my dad. Whenever directors present my dad in a particular way on screen, I feel genuinely happy.”

More about O.M Chapter 1 and AOT

O.M: Operation Mole , originally titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is an upcoming action thriller set against the backdrop of the red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam forests and the temple towns of South India.

The story follows an undercover officer who disguises himself as a woodcutter to enter a powerful group controlled by an influential figure known as 'Red Hills' Karthikeya, aka Siya. Meanwhile, officer Nithya Reddy leads Operation Mole to dismantle the network. As their paths cross, a dangerous conflict involving power, greed, and betrayal unfolds.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, alongside Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a feel-good comedy-drama that follows Krishna, a young man determined to help Kalpana, a girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut, realise her ambition. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film also features Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, and others in key roles.

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