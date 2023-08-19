Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on Rana Daggubati’s comments on Sonam Kapoor; Actor has THIS to say

During the promotional event for Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha in Hyderabad, a statement made by Rana Daggubati received a lot of traction. The main reason for that happening was because many considered his statement to be a sly dig at Sonam Kapoor. Rana had shared that during the shooting of a Hindi film of Dulquer’s, the actress had given him a hard time.

Even though he did not mention any names directly, it was clear that he was talking about Sonam Kapoor. When the matter was blown out of proportion, Rana quickly apologized to Sonam for the comments he had made. Now Dulquer himself has spoken about the comments that Rana made and taken a neutral stand on the matter.

Dulquer Salmaan finally comments on Rana Daggubati’s statement on Sonam Kapoor

In an interaction with Zoom, Dulquer commented that he does not want to dive into the matter and said, "It is his statement, so I don't want to dive into it. I cherish every one. I feel that I have a wonderful group of friends, including co-actors and industry peers. I'm easygoing; I don't usually complain, and I'm fine. I believe whatever he chose to say, maybe he wasn't considering it fully. That's why he apologized. He's a close friend, and I suppose he was concerned that it impacted all of us, so he clarified."

For the uninitiated, during his speech for King of Kotha, Rana spoke about Dulquer's not-so-great experience working with a 'big Hindi film heroine'. He had not taken anyone’s name, but netizens were quick to figure out that his comments were directed towards Sonam.

While speaking about his friendship with Dulquer, Rana said, "He was doing a Hindi movie, and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set."

Rana’s statement was widely reported, which eventually led to the actor putting out a clarification on the matter. He tweeted, "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

