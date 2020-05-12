Dulquer Salmaan calls rain check on Vijay Deverakonda’s nomination for The Real Man Challenge; Read why

Dulquer Salmaan explained why he was unable to do the Real Man Challange nominated by Vijay Deverakonda, while wishing the latter on his birthday.

It is well known that Chiranjeevi has challenged many celebrities from Tollywood and Rajinikanth from Kollywood to be the real man. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda too got challenged for the same by Tollywood director Koratala Siva. After completing the challenge, he nominated Dulquer Salmaan for the challenge. However, Dulquer did not post any video and while wishing Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday, he explained why he was unable to accept the challenge.

Sharing a photo of Vijay Deverakonda, he wrote on his social media, “Vijay Deverakonda happy birthday chief!!! Hope you have the most special birthday under the circumstances with quality time with family and dear friends even if remotely. I tried shooting your challenge several times but felt I appear bratty! Haha so rain check this time.” It goes without saying that this one came as a disappointment for the fans of Dulquer, who were waiting to see him performing chores at his home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover. The super hit film had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the bilingual movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Desingh Periyasamy made his directorial debut with the film which was released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

Credits :Instagram

