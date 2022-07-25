Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'last' romantic movie; Rashmika Mandanna reveals details about her role

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam was released on Monday with a launch event attended by leag actors Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan. The movie, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles.

During the trailer launch, Dulquer Salmaan said that Sita Ramam will be his last romantic movie. He said, “I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse. This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages."

Rashmika Mandanna, is playing a cameo role as a character named Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim. She said she was initially very nervous when Afreen was offered to her by the director. The actress also added, A beautiful love story like Sita Ramam needs a wonderful narrator and I became it. I hope that I did it well and you all will like my character and the film as well."

Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. this romantic drama against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur.

Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.