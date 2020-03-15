Dulquer Salmaan can't stop fanboying over Suresh Raina; Shares a pic with his fav CSK player and Vikram Prabhu

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Varane Avashyamund actor shared a picture alongside cricketer Suresh Raina who is also a part of the Chennai Super Kings team and Vikram Prabhu.

The Charlie actor Dulquer Salmaan also wrote that Suresh Raina was a gentleman and very kind to mention his film, The Zoya Factor, in which he featured opposite . Dulquer Salmaan also mentions that he is very thankful to Vikram Prabhu for not making him look like a fanboy in front of the CSK player, Suresh Raina. The fans and followers of the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor were delighted to see Dulquer Salmaan alongside Suresh Raina and Vikram Prabhu. The fans and audience members are now waiting for the south actor's next film.

Check out the post by Dulquer Salmaan:

The south actor will also feature in the upcoming film called Kurup. This film is expected to be a gangster drama and the Dulquer will be seen sporting a retro look for this film. Previously, the actor's pictures from the sets of the film Kurup were leaked online and this set off a frenzy among his fans and film audiences who are looking forward to the film.

