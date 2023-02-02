Dulquer Salmaan completes 11 years in the industry; King of Kotha team drops a special VIDEO
Dulquer Salmaan is completing 11 years in the film industry on February 3, this year.
Dulquer Salmaan, the popular star of the Malayalam film industry is completing 11 years in the film industry, on February 3, Friday. The talented actor made his acting debut with the gangster drama Second Show, which hit the theatres on February 3, 2012. Dulquer Salmaan's journey in the film industry is nothing less than spectacular. The actor, who made a place for himself in Malayalam cinema with some notable films, later expanded his forte into the Tamil and Telugu industries and later to Bollywood.
King of Kotha team celebrates 11 years of Dulquer Salmaan
As Dulquer Salmaan is completing 11 years in the film industry, the makers of his upcoming film King Of Kotha released a special video to celebrate this major career milestone. The video, which provides a glimpse of the pan-Indian star's fabulous journey in the film industry, was released on the official social media handles of Zee Cinema South. Dulquer Salmaan, who was deeply moved by his King of Kotha team's gesture, shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote: "Thank you @zeestudiossouth for all the love and support! This video is so so sweet."
Check out the special video below:
About King Of Kotha
King Of Kotha, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is expected to present Dulquer Salmaan, who is best known for his boy-next-door roles, in a never-seen-before avatar. The much-awaited project is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the film, which is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.
Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects
After wrapping up the shooting of King Of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to kickstart the shooting of his upcoming untitled Tamil film. The project, which is directed by newcomer Karthikeyan Velappan, will mark his second collaboration with the popular actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan is also set to make his digital debut soon with the upcoming Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, which is helmed by Raj and DK.
