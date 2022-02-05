Dulquer Salmaan CONFIRMS release date of Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari co-starrer Hey Sinamika

The highly anticipated romantic film Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari release date out. DQ took to Twitter shared a new poster and announced that the film, which was scheduled to release on February 25, will now hit theatres on March 3.

The new poster shows light hearted moments in happy laughs with Aditi and Kajal. The trio looks wonderful and we can't wait to witness their amazing chemistry on the big screen.

Sharing the release announcement news on Twitter, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Our dearest @BrindhaGopal1master's directorial debut #HeySinamika coming to cinema from March 3rd.Gear up for the quirky rom-com ft @MsKajalAggarwal@aditiraohydari and myself."

The film is directed by choreographer turned director Brinda Gopal. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the project is jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The two songs from the film Achamillai and Thozi, which had been released, received a blockbuster response from the audiences.

Hey Sinamika talks about a couple where the wife cannot stand her stay at home husband anymore and is looking to divorce him. Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the husband and wife in the film.

