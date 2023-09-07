Dulquer Salmaan declines Mammootty's Yatra sequel: Reports

It has already been made official that Yatra, released in 2019 with Mammootty in the lead role, will be getting a sequel. The biographical film revolved around the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Its sequel, Yatra 2, will in turn be based on his son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Interestingly, the makers had approached Dulquer Salmaan to play the main protagonist in the said sequel, but the Bangalore Days actor seems to have politely declined the offer.

It makes absolute sense why Yatra 2’s makers chose to go with Dulquer Salmaan for their film. Since Dulquer’s father had played YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, in the film’s predecessor, it would naturally grant Yatra 2 a lot of hype if Dulquer was in it. But Dulquer has politely rejected the film, even though his father had courted immense appreciation from all quarters for his portrayal in Yatra.

Dulquer Salmaan reportedly declined Yatra 2 due to potential political repercussions

As per reports, Dulquer Salmaan made the decision not to be a part of Yatra 2 owing to the potential political repercussions that he might have to face if he played that role. Reportedly, his concern arose from the political context of the film leading him to withdraw from Yatra 2. Dulquer was worried that portraying a prominent political figure onscreen might negatively impact his career. Therefore, he and the makers of Yatra 2 made the amicable decision not to join hands for the project.

Dulquer’s refusal eventually led the makers to actor Jeeva, who will now be essaying the titular character of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the sequel to Yatra.

Yatra 2 will hit theatres next year

Written and directed by Mahi V Raghav, Yatra 2 will have its highly anticipated theatrical release in February 2024. Since music is an important factor in a political thriller like Yatra, the makers have roped in music director Santosh Narayanan to compose. Yatra 2 will be produced by Shiva Meka, V Celluloid, and the film’s director, Mahi V Raghav's production banner. Mammootty’s Yatra was released in 2019 to huge acclaim, particularly directed towards the Puzhu actor’s performance.

