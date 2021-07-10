Dulquer Salmaan & Dev Mohan raise temperature with these PHOTOS as they hit gym together in Hyderabad

Dulquer Salmaan and Dev Mohan recently hit the gym together in Hyderabad as they are shooting for their respective films. They both also shared photos from the gym session.

Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Dev Mohan, who are currently in Hyderabad for their respective movie projects, hit the gym together in Hyderabad. Dev Mohan shared photos with Dulquer Salmaan from the gym and both of them look extremely charming. Dev Mohan is in Hyderabad for the shooting of his debut Telugu film Shaakuntalam and Dulquer Salmaan is shooting for director Hanu Raghavapudi's film. On that note, while both hit the gym together, they bonded and shared photos.

Sharing them on social media, Dev Mohan wrote, "@dqsalmaan #workout #gym," with a heart emoji. Dev Mohan, who made is debut with Sufiyum Sujatayum, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari, is all set with his next titled Shaakuntalam. The Telugu mythological movie is directed by Gunasekhar and features him in the role of Dushyant. Samantha Akkineni is the leading lady. The film is an adaptation of the mythological tale of Shakuntala and King Dushyant.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan has a bunch of movies lined up. Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with a bunch of movies in his kitty. He will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by choreographer Brindha Master. The actor will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie. The actor is all set to appear in two upcoming Malayalam films, namely Kurup and Salute. Both films have finished filming; however, release is postponed due to Coronavirus.

