Dulquer Salmaan to do Tamil films next after Sita Ramam? Opens up about working with dad Mammootty

Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam heartthrob, is busy promoting his upcoming film Sita Ramam. After unveiling the Telugu trailer, today, the actor along with his team reached Chennai to release the Tamil trailer of the film. Now, during the event, the actor announced details about his next and also opened up about working with his dad Mammootty. He said he is ready to do a multistarrer with his dad but have to ask the megastar about it.

Dulquer Salmaan shared at the Tamol trailer of Sita Ramam that he will be doing two Tamil movies next. For unversed, the actor marked his Tamil debut with Brinda Gopal's Hey Sinamika, which released this year and managed to impress the audiences.

The most awaited multistarrer for the Malayalam audience is watching the handsome father and son, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan together. The actor yet again responded to the question of working with his father and said, "Dad has to take a call whether the two of us should do a film together. I'm always ready for a film with him; whichever language it is in. I've already asked him too and I'm just waiting for his decision."

The highly-anticipated trailer of Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur headlined Sita Ramam is here for the audience. It shows the heart-touching epic love story amidst the backdrop of a war. The Hey Sinamika star will essay the role of Lieutenant Ram in the drama, while Mrunal Thakur will play his lady love, Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick. It seems like this romantic tale is loosely inspired by the characters of Ramayana.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Dulquer Salman opts for a black and white look with a pop of neon at Sita Ramam Tamil trailer launch

Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this romantic drama against the backdrop of a war. Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. Sita Ramam will release worldwide on August 5 in all languages.