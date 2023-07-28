Dulquer Salmaan drops a surprise for fans on his birthday; Announces new film with Venky Atluri

There is some exciting news for Dulquer Salmaan that has been dropped on the occasion of his birthday. A new project that will star the actor has been announced. The project will be directed by Venky Atluri. This particular birthday has been especially fruitful for Dulquer fans. Not only have there been updates that came out regarding his upcoming projects, but new projects were also officially announced.

The film announcement came out of nowhere, and because of that, there is even more excitement among Dulquer fans pertaining to this project. In the coming days, more details about the project are said to be revealed. With Dhanush starrer Vaathi, Venky Atluri delivered a big box-office hit. The director will be hoping to replicate the success of that film in his new one as well.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya will be producing the film under their respective film banners, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. They had also produced Vaathi. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the film’s plot, rumors suggest that the director is making a film on a unique subject.

The film has also been titled. Lucky Baskhar has been officially revealed as the title of this film. GV Prakash Kumar has been confirmed as the music composer for the film. The music director is anticipating busier times ahead as he is part of many interesting projects in the near future. Srikara Studios will be presenting the film, and Navin Nooli has been confirmed as the editor.

Dulquer had revealed that he wants to get past doing lover boy characters, and from his recent choices, it is evident that the actor wants to act against type. He has films coming up that have him portraying all sorts of characters and that will truly showcase his acting range. After his 2012 debut, the actor has gone on to establish himself as a bankable star. The actor has consistently pulled in a crowd to watch his films, and his appeal is now not just limited to Malayalam cinema.

