Dulquer Salmaan drops throwback PIC from Kurup & we are in awe with his cool looks & french beard

Dulquer Salmaan recently bagged a blockbuster success with his pan Indian film Kurup and seems like he is in no mood to get over his character Sukumaran Kurup from the film. We say this because the actor is on a spree of sharing throwback pics from Kurup and we are absolutely in love with them.

Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and shared a throwback pic that he took during the Kurup shoot. The actor can be seen looking dashing and cool in a French beard, sweater, big black gears and a cap. The look gives out the 80s style and Dulquer seems to be rocking it.

Sharing the pic, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "#Kurup. Hunting expeditionDesignated driver. #pretendingtogaze #wasanepicday #rippingaY60 #dunes."

Yesterday also, Dulquer shared a few throwback mirror selfies flaunting different looks from fitting room in his role from Kurup and they are too hard to miss out.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is based on the true story and Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko.

Up next, the handsome hunk is looking forward to the release of Hey Sinamika, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's release date. He also has an untitled Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.