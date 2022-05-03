Dulquer Salmaan exudes pure family goals as he shared pics with wife Amal & daughter Maryam on Eid

Following the every year tradition, today, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with the best Eidi by sharing their festive family pics to extend wishes to his fans on the holy occasion. Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with Amal and Maryam from their Eid celebrations. He along with his wife Amal and daughter Maryam can be seen with smiles as they posed for pics.

In the pics, clad in pink kurta pajama, Dulquer is seen holding his daughter in arms along with Amal looking pretty in the green ethnic suit. The actor's little munchkin steals the light with her cute smile in her blue lehenga. Happily posing for the camera, Dulquer, Amal and Maryam exuded pure family goals. Sharing the pics, the actor extended his Eid wishes to fans as he wrote, "Eid Mubarak from us to all of you !!#eid2022 #happybiryaniday #burp #biryanimuttonthanne #cantmove #ugh #stuffedtothegills."

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's Eid pics here:

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan has a couple of films in the kitty. He will also be seen in Raj & DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, he has an upcoming Hindi film Chup- Revenge of the Artist, helmed by filmmaker R Balki.

The handsome hunk also has a bilingual film Sita Ramam with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. The film is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, it is jointly produced by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies who also produced Mahanati and recently the title poster was released.

