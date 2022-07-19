Dulquer Salmaan exudes retro vibes as he promotes his film 'Sita Ramam' with Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad

After Hey Sinamika, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to treat fans with another romantic entertainer Sita Ramam. As the release nears on the 5th of September this year, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next. The leads Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur were seen talking about their much-awaited flick in Hyderabad last night. While the Kurup actor looked all dapper in a brown silk shirt with matching pants, his co-star looked stunning in a light green ethnic dress.

In the meantime, the makers dropped a new song from the film titled Kaanunna Kalyanam yesterday. Mrunal Thakur's graceful classical moves and Dulquer Salmaan's perfect expressions take this musical poetry a notch higher. Vishal Chandrashekhar has rendered this soulful number and Anurag Kulkarni and Sinduri have crooned it. Lyrics for the track have been written by the late writer Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the song showcases some electrifying chemistry.

The Sita Ramam makers had earlier unveiled two songs from the movie, Oh Sita Hey Rama, and Inthandham. Both the singles received an overwhelming response from music lovers.

Dulquer Salmaan will portray the role of Lieutenant Ram in Sita Ramam, who has been stationed in Kashmir and Mrunal Thakur will accompany him as the leading lady, who goes by the name of Sita Mahalakshmi. Meanwhile, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will also portray an important role in the flick. It is believed that her character is inspired by Lord Hanuman, who helped Lord Ram and Sita reunite in Ramayana.

Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao headed the editing department.

