Dulquer Salmaan is a fan of Ulavachaaru Biryani and his latest VIDEO from Sita Ramam promotions is proof

Dulquer Salmaan is presently traveling across the country to promote his much-hyped romantic entertainer Sita Ramam. The makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies have dropped a video on Twitter, where the Hey Sinamika star can be seen enjoying Ulavachaaru Biryani and it would be easy to say that he is a total foodie. He says in the video, "Hi guys trying the world-famous Ulavachaaru Biryani in Vijaywada."

As this love saga is slated to hit the silver screen on 5th August this year, the primary cast of the drama including DQ, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna has been rigorously promoting their next.

Meanwhile, just now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, director Hanu Raghavapudi talked about his first pan-India drama. When asked about his choice of protagonist, he said, "I am confident that when they go to the cinema halls, they will love the experience of Sita Ramam."

Additionally, when questioned if he feels any burden of expectations since it's his first Pan-India project, he revealed, "There's definitely no burden because the story is very strong. It's a story anybody can relate to, irrespective of the vernacular. Since the story is so easy for everybody to relate with (we could have gone for subtitles), but the release in each language is purely to provide and enhance each audiences' best experience of the world of Ram & Sita Mahalakshmi. Therefore, I don't feel a burden about it being a Pan India film," said Hanu who has also penned the story of the film starring DQ, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides the leads, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma will also play key roles in the film. Financed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, Sita Ramam talks about a love story in the backdrop of war.