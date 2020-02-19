Dulquer Salmaan finds Fahadh Faasil's Trance trailer 'EPIC'; Sends his best wishes to the team

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is also highly impressed with Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim's Trance trailer. Dulquer took to Twitter and sent his best wishes to the entire team of Trance.

The Malayalam movie Trance starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles is all set to hit the screens on February 20, 2020. Ahead of the big release, the makers released highly anticipated trailer on Tuesday and it is getting a massive response on social media. Fahadh Faasil as a motivational speaker in the trailer has won hearts. The trailer has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is also highly impressed with Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim's Trance trailer.

Dulquer took to Twitter and sent his best wishes to the entire team of Trance. He tweeted, "How Epic is the #Trance trailer ?!!! Wishing the entire team the very best !!." Nazriya Nazim has a small appearance in the trailer but she is killing it with her right swag and character. The film also features Gautham Menon, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi and Chemban Vinod. Soubin's role looks interesting. Also, one of the highlights of the upcoming film will be Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's collaboration for the first time after their marriage.

How Epic is the #Trance trailer ?!!! Wishing the entire team the very best !! https://t.co/UY2yakRo67 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) February 18, 2020

The trailer was released yesterday and it is getting a good response. Check out trance trailer below:

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance has Amal Neerad cranking the camera and is written by debutant Vincent Vadakkan. The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Fahadh Faasil starrer was earlier expected to hit the screens on Valentine's Day, however, it got pushed due to censorship formalities.

