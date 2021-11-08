Dulquer Salmaan flaunts his whirlpool of emotions with a charismatic smile & dapper looks; See PIC

Dulquer Salmaan, although he predominantly works in Malayalam, the actor has a fan base all over the nation for his charming looks, irresistible smile, and impeccable acting prowess. Popularly known as the heartthrob of the South, he never misses a moment to steal the hearts of his fans. Yet again, the actor has managed to grab all the attention with his latest photos, which are unmissable.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and shared a few dashing pics from the promotions of his next movie Kurup. Clad in a white shirt, he looks nothing but pure visual treat flaunting his charismatic smile, trimmed beard, neatly set hairstyle, and handsome face.

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the big release of his film Kurup on November 12 and has begun promotions. Sharing a few pictures from his recent promotions, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Beneath the smiles there is a whirlpool of emotions pre release !" Well, all we see is that bright smile that has made our Monday mood right.

Kurup is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Dulquer will be seen as Kerala's most wanted criminal and the film has set high expectations.

The upcoming South film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles, and it is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.