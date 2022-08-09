Dulquer Salmaan gets emotional, says 'I cried' on the day Sita Ramam released; Mrunal Thakur is overwhelmed

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's love saga, Sita Ramam is doing some tremendous business on the ticket counters ever since it released in the cinema halls on the 5th August this year. Ecstatic by the response, the Hey Sinamika star has penned a note on social media, thanking all for the love given to the project. Mrunal Thakur also penned a similar note on Instagram, stating that she is overwhelmed.

DQ wrote, "To the wonderful Telugu Audience. My first ever film that was dubbed in Telugu and released was “OK Bangaram”. Thanks to Mani Sir., you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi and Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in “Mahanati” and even though it had green shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. “Ammadi” became a permanent part of my life wherever I went."Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal” & “Kurup” were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget.

When Swapna and Hanu approached me with “Sita Ramam”, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing to all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir, and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words.

Thank you to the cinema-loving audience of Telugu. Thank You to the biggest believer in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own."