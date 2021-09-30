Dulquer Salmaan gives daughter Maryam a piggyback ride with Amaal & calls it 'bliss'; PIC

Dulquer Salmaan, the doting father & husband, took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of his wife Amaal and daughter Maryam. Looks like he is missing his two precious girls as he shared a throwback photo from when they went trekking. He can be seen giving his daughter a piggy ride with his wife alongside as they enjoy the trek in the photo.

Dulquer called this his idea of bliss and added that he is missing his wife and daughter. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "My idea of bliss ! #missing." the photo looks aesthetic and they make the cutest family as they walk among the bushed forest.

Dulquer Salmaan’s family is the cutest family in the South film industry and there is no doubt about it. Hitched for a long time at this point, Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiyan have been defining significant relationship goals. Dulquer is not just an exquisite spouse but also a lovable dad and a hotshot child. His pictures with his wife and daughter are the most adorable on social media.

On the work front, Dulquer has quite a few interesting South films in the kitty. He will be seen next seen in choreographer Brindha Master's directorial debut film, Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. Dulquer Salmaan also has a Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. He will be seen in the role of Lieutenant Ram. He also has two Malayalam movies titled Kurup, Salute