Dulquer Salmaan gives a throwback of Kurup days & his handsome fitting room selfies are too hard to miss
Dulquer Salmaan, the heartthrob of South, has yet again stolen our hearts and this time it is because of his dashing mirror selfies from fitting rooms. The actor shared a series of pics flaunting different looks in his role from Kurup and they serve perfect winter style.
In one pic, he can be seen in a floral jacket, and in another a plain black jacket. Well, looks like a tough choice to make for Dulquer to decide we one to choose. His two looks serve major winter style as the sweater and jacket weather is here. Sharing the pics, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Fitting Room selfies !#circa2019 #kurupdays#couldntfigurewhatiwantedtowearoutthestore."
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with a bunch of movies in Kitty. He will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by choreographer Brindha master. The actor will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.