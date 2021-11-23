Dulquer Salmaan gives a throwback of Kurup days & his handsome fitting room selfies are too hard to miss

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Nov 23, 2021 02:30 PM IST  |  42.8K
   
Dulquer Salmaan fitting room selfies
Dulquer Salmaan, the heartthrob of South, has yet again stolen our hearts and this time it is because of his dashing mirror selfies from fitting rooms. The actor shared a series of pics flaunting different looks in his role from Kurup and they serve perfect winter style. 

In one pic, he can be seen in a floral jacket, and in another a plain black jacket. Well, looks like a tough choice to make for Dulquer to decide we one to choose. His two looks serve major winter style as the sweater and jacket weather is here. Sharing the pics, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Fitting Room selfies !#circa2019 #kurupdays#couldntfigurewhatiwantedtowearoutthestore."

 

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Dulquer was seen as Kerala's most wanted criminal. The crime thriller which was released last week has garnered a good response from the audiences. 

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with a bunch of movies in Kitty. He will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by choreographer Brindha master. The actor will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. 

Credits: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

