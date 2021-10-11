Dulquer Salmaan goes down the memory lane to wish his Bangalore Days co star Nivin Pauly on birthday; PIC

Malayalam heartthrob Nivin Pauly turns a year older today, October 11 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. The actor's close friends from the industry have also penned heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Dulquer Salmaan shared a selfie with Nivin to wish his Bangalore Days co-star on his birthday.

Sharing the photo, DQ wrote, "Kuttans." Well, Bangalore Days is one of the most loved and evergreen Malayalam films. DQ and Nivin Pauly played cousins in the film. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, Nithya Menen and Paris Laxmi.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has also wished Nivin Pauly on his 37th birthday.

Manju Warrier has penned a sweet note for Nivin on Instagram. She wrote, "Have the happiest of birthdays my dear @nivinpaulyactor !!! Lots of love to you."

Unni Mukundan, on the other hand, shared a memorable throwback photo and said, "Happy Birthday Dearo! You are an awesome friend and a wonderful human being ! Stay blessed bro. And let’s take a better pic soon @nivinpaulyactor."

Take a look: