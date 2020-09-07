Dulquer Salmaan has got a strong hashtag game yet again as he wishes father Mammootty on his birthday

Sharing a perfect moment with his superstar father Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt note and it is too adorable for words.

Indian Cinema's legend and Malayalam superstar Mammootty celebrates his 69th birthday today, September 9. He is ruling the industry for almost four decades with his strong on-screen persona and has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards among many. Today on his birthday, fans and celebrities across the industry are sending best wishes to the superstar on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for him along with trending tag #HappyBirthdayMammukka. However, one of the special and much-awaited birthday wishes that everyone had an eye on is of Dulquer Salmaan.

Sharing a perfect moment with his superstar father, DQ wrote, "Mine ! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity !"

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others also wished Mammootty on his special day. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here's wishing one of the finest actors @mammukka sir a very Happy Birthday. Good health, peace and happiness always!"

Nivin Pauly tweeted along with a throwback picture, "Wishing the evergreen superstar @mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever!"

