Dulquer Salmaan has THIS to say about his bond with Mohanlal’s son Pranav: 'He’s living life on his own terms’

Dulquer Salmaan's film Lucky Baskhar is set to hit the big screens on October 31, 2024, and the actor is currently promoting it on various platforms. In a chat with Galatta Plus, the actor was asked whether he ever had a conversation with Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, about films. For those who are unaware, superstar Mammootty's son, Dulquer, grew up alongside Mohanlal's son, Pranav.

In response, the actor said, “Most of my fond memories of Pranav would be… he is much younger than me. I always liked kids, and when I was in 9–10th, I used to go and play with him and his cousins who were similar in his age. Afterward, I went to college, and he grew up and went to college, so we never sat down and had this kind of conversation.”

Dulquer Salmaan further went on to reveal how he is much closer to Pranav’s mom, Suchitra. The King of Kotha actor added that whenever any of Pranav’s films hit theaters, his mother would ask DQ to share them on social media. Especially since Pranav is comparatively inactive on social handles.

The actor continued, “We never sat down and had this grown-up men conversation. Our lives are also quite different; he’s very outdoorsy, and I love that he’s living life on his own terms.”

Moving ahead, Pranav Mohanlal was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Varshangalkku Shesham, written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan after their previous collaboration, Hridayam. The film focused on the tale of two men trying to chase their dreams in the 1970s and facing various struggles in between.

The movie also had Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, with Nivin Pauly also making a cameo appearance. Despite having mixed reviews, the movie was a blockbuster hit in 2024.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan would next be seen in the film Lucky Baskhar. The drama thriller movie set in the 1980s follows the life of a man who works as a bank employee and struggles with his day-to-day life.

However, the man stumbles upon something that is bound to earn him riches in mysterious ways. How he manages to achieve it and what changes occur in his life sets up the plot of the movie. The film directed by Venky Atluri also has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the lead.

