Dulquer Salmaan 'hates' missing Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's wedding; Pooja Hegde & others send best wishes
Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8th in presence of their close friends and family members. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were the only close pals who attended Rana's wedding, held at Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding took place only a few family members and friends in attendance due to COVID-19. Venkatesh, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also seen at the wedding. Many close friends of Rana Daggubati from the film industry couldn't be a part of the wedding but made sure to send their best wishes to the couple on social media.
Dulquer Salmaan shared an Instagram story and mentioned about how things were different in the normal world. He wrote, "Congrats @RanaDaggubati and #Miheeka on your beautiful wedding ! You both look perfect together !! In a normal world would have been there to see you both in person ! Wouldn’t have missed it for anything."
Siva Kartikeyan wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes."
Genelia Deshmukh wished Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj with a beautiful message on Twitter. She wrote, "Dearest Miheeka and @RanaDaggubati, Congratulations on your wedding... I wish you guys loads of Love and happiness and your entire life together ... @RanaDaggubati can’t believe your actually married."
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in both, Telugu and Marwari traditions. The couple had also hosted Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies at Miheeka Bajaj's Jubilee Hills residence.