Dulquer Salmaan is here to bless our feed with a dashing looking photo as he gets back to work

Dulquer Salmaan is the heartthrob of the South Indian film industry. The actor predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil cinema but is loved in all the South Indian states. The actor is popularly known for superhit movies like Bangalore Days, Ustad Hotel, Charlie, O Kadhal Kanmani, which gave him recognition all over the southern states. He also made his Telugu debut with the Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati (2018) and left a lasting impression as Gemini Ganesan. Dulquer Salmaan enjoys a huge fan base all over the world and every news about himself goes viral in seconds. Now, the actor shared a dashing new look as he gets back to work

As the Coronavirus second wave lockdown has settled in, Dulquer is back to work with a dashing new look. The actor took to Instagram and shared a handsome picture of himself in a black shirt, beanie, gears and rugged beard as he gets back to shoot mode. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "Back to work !!!#asspecialastimeoffwas #timewithfamily #nowneedtomotor #someepicfilms #mountainstoclimb." Dulquer looks extremely handsome and that goes with saying, Take a look at the photo:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with a bunch of movies in Kitty. He will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by choreographer Brindha master. The actor will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie. The actor is all set to appear in two upcoming Malayalam films, namely Kurup and Salute. Both films have finished filming, however, have yet to disclose the release dates.

Credits :Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

