'Dulquer Salmaan I hate you' says Sai Dharam Tej as he writes a letter to team Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam, a period drama romance film is performing exceptionally well in theatres. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam has left the entire industry praising the film. Sai Dharam Tej has now penned a long letter to the Sita Ramam team. 'I hate you' for this beautiful film from the bottom of my heart," Sai Dharam Tej wrote as he shared his experience of watching the film.

