Dulquer Salmaan is too hot to handle in the latest photos; Attends Sania Mirza's farewell match in Hyderabad

As we all know, Dulquer Salmaan is unarguably one of the best-dressed actors in the Indian film industry. In fact, his name stands synonymous with all things fashion. While his latest red carpet look has turned enough heads, Dulquer Salmaan yet again manages to steal attention with his casual yet edgy style statement.

One can see, DQ is looking ultra stylish in blue on blue outfit accessorised with retro-style sunglasses. He completed his sporty yet so comfy look with white sneakers. We just cannot take our eyes off him. He is quite a trendsetter!

Dulquer attended Indian tennis queen, Sania Mirza's farewell match today at her hometown in Hyderabad. Sania had announced her retirement from tennis recently at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Today, on March 5 she played her farewell match at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium. She participated today in a handful of exhibition matches as part of the tournament. Yuvraj Singh too attended Sania's match today.

See the photos below:



On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut, King of Kotha is scheduled to release worldwide in August 2023. The gangster drama will co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Announcing 'It’s a wrap' for King Of Kotha, DQ wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Karaikudi. Gearing up for the final lap. Further updates very soon!."

